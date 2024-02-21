LIVE TV
Indian Army's Trishakti Corps rescue 500 tourists stuck in heavy snowfall at Gangtok

Sikkim, IndiaEdited By: Moohita Kaur GargUpdated: Feb 21, 2024, 11:21 PM IST
Defence spokesperson Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said that the "Troops of Trishakti Corps braving sub-zero temperatures rushed to rescue and assisted the stranded tourists." Photograph:(Twitter)
Reports state that approximately 175 vehicles with more than 500 tourists were stranded at Nathu La on February 21 because of a sudden heavy snowfall

The Indian Army on Wednesday rushed to the rescue of 500 tourists stranded due to heavy snowfall and inclement weather in East Sikkim's Gangtok. 

As per a PTI report, troops from the Indian Army's Trishakti Corps were behind the heroic rescue.

Stuck in snow

Reports state that approximately 175 vehicles with more than 500 tourists were stranded at Nathu La on February 21 because of a sudden heavy snowfall.

Defence spokesperson Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said that the "Troops of Trishakti Corps braving sub-zero temperatures rushed to rescue and assisted the stranded tourists."

The tourists were provided medical assistance, refreshments, and safe transportation.

"Prompt Medicare, hot refreshments, meals and safe transportation were rendered in timely to assist the tourists reach safety," added Rawat. 

The Trishakti Corps of the Indian Army, while guarding the borders in Sikkim, is always prepared to assist the people, said a statement on X, formerly Twitter.

"Trishakti Corps, #IndianArmy while guarding the borders in the Himalayas, is always proactive in providing assistance to the tourists & local population."

(With inputs from agencies)

