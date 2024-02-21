Indian restaurateur killed on Valentine’s Day in UK, eight arrested so far

The police in the United Kingdom have arrested eight men in connection with an Indian restaurant manager's murder who was killed while cycling back home from work on February 14, Valentine’s Day.

36-year-old Vignesh Pattabhiraman, who is an Indian citizen from Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore, was pronounced dead at the Royal Berkshire Hospital after he was hit by a vehicle near Addington Road in a residential area of Reading. The vehicle, after hitting the man, was reported to have sped off.

A murder investigation was launched by Thames Valley police's major crime unit. Speaking about the incident, a police spokesperson said, “It is believed that the cyclist was also assaulted by an occupant of the vehicle, which then left the scene.”

The police arrested a 24-year-old man from Reading on Monday morning (Feb 19), after he was suspected to have committed the murder.

Seven men, aged 20, 21, 24, 27, 31, 41 and 48, all from Reading, were also arrested by the police on suspicion of assisting the offender. All of them have been kept in police custody.

India-born restaurateur murdered on last day of work

India-born restaurateur Pattabhiraman used to work in a Hyatt hotel in Doha and a year ago had shifted to Britain where he took up the job of restaurant manager at Vel, which is an affordable authentic South Indian eatery. The restaurant is located in Reading and is popular with the Indian community. He was also living in Reading with his wife, Ramya, who is also an Indian national.

The day he was murdered was his last day at work as he had resigned and recently got another job at Hyatt Regency London — The Churchill in Marylebone.

“His wife is naturally devastated. They are a young couple who had moved to the UK for a better life and she lost her husband in the first year. His parents in Coimbatore want to come to the UK straight away and we request the UK government to issue them an emergency visa as soon as possible,” said a family friend, while speaking to The Times Of India.

Watch: US: 3 Indian students killed within a week A JustGiving page has been started to raise funds for his grieving family so that the cost of funeral expenses and repatriation of his body is covered.

Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Brangwin said: “Our thoughts remain with the family of Mr Raman, who are being supported by specially trained officers. We are continuing our investigation into the circumstances of his death.”

“Vignesh was a committed restaurant manager at Vel, where he poured his heart and soul into his work, earning recognition for his exceptionally warm nature, customer service and work ethics. His dream of reaching a senior management position in the hotel industry was within reach, with an exciting opportunity awaiting him at Hyatt Regency," stated The JustGiving page.