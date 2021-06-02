India: 6-year-old girl's adorable video complaint pushes for changes in online classes in J&K

The coronavirus pandemic has been tough for everyone, and especially school children who have been piled up with extra course work. A six-year-old girl has complained about this in a video that went viral.

Her video has made the education department of Kashmir rethink its policy of online classes.

A student of Minto Circle School, located in Srinagar’s Tengpora area, Mahira Khan had made a video asking India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ease the burden of homework for students of her age, especially in the pandemic.

After the video, the education department has now decided on new guidelines for virtual classes in the union territory. As per these revised guidelines, pre-primary school children will have to attend only 30 minutes of online classes and primary students will have 90 minutes long classes.

When asked about her video, Mahira says "Asalamalikum Modi Saab, I had huge load of homework and way too many classes and that’s why I made the video".

The video had become viral on social networks and also reached the LG of Jammu Kashmir Manoj Sinha. He took note of it and said it was a "very adorable complaint. Have directed the school education department to come out with a policy within 48 hours to lighten burden of homework on school kids. Childhood innocence is gift of God and their days should be lively, full of joy and bliss," he said in a tweet.

Parents across the valley are happy about the decision taken by the government to ease the pressure on children.