India: 30-year-old man killed after fist fight at Garden Galleria mall near Delhi

An office party turned into a tragedy after a 30-year-old man fell victim to a brawl that broke out at a bar in India’s northern Uttar Pradesh state.

The incident took place on Monday night when a group of people was attending an office party at Noida city’s Gardens Galleria Mall, around 40 kilometres from Delhi.

According to reports, it all began when an argument ensued around 11 pm between the group and the staff over bill payment.

The argument turned into a minor scuffle following which bouncers were brought in.

But it only made the matter worse, as a fistfight now ensued between the group and the bouncers, during which the victim, Brajesh Rai, received fatal injuries on his head.

He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, but the doctors couldn’t save him as he was declared brought dead by the doctor.

After the Noida police were informed, a case was filed under section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code and an investigation had been launched.

The police have taken eight people into custody after they analysed the CCTV footage, according to media reports.

“A man was killed last night in Garden Galleria Mall, Noida. Some people got into a fight with bar staff during which one person was severely injured. He was taken to hospital, where doctors declared him dead. FIR registered; bar staff is taken into custody,” news agency ANI quoted Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Ranvijay Singh as saying.

Rai was a resident of Bihar’s Hasanpura village and had been staying in Noida for many years.

