India: 24 people, including infants, die within a day in Maharashtra hospital

At least 24 people, including 12 infants have lost their lives in last 24 hours in a government-run hospital in western Indian state of Maharashtra. It is being alleged that shortage of medicine was the cause. The deaths occurred at Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital in Nanded.

Dr Shyamrao Wakode, dean in-charge of the Medical College claimed that the deceased were suffering from various ailments including snake bites, arsenic and phosphorus poisoning.

"Around 12 children died in the last 24 hours...12 adults also died due to various ailments (snake bites, arsenic and phosphorus poisoning etc.). Due to transfers of various staff, there was some difficulty for us...We were supposed to buy medicines from the Haffkine Institute but that also didn't happen....Also, patients come from far off to this hospital and there were many patients whose sanctioned budget also got disturbed..." he said.

Former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan, who hails from Nanded, said that besides these deaths, another 70 patients who were referred to the hospital from other private hospitals in Nanded district are 'critical'.

"Around 24 people's death has been reported at the Dr Shankarrao Chavan Medical College and Hospital and therefore I have come here and met the Dean. The situation is concerning and serious. The government should take this up and provide immediate help...Around 70 other people are critical. Replacement of a lot of nurses who were transferred has not been given,” Chavan told ANI news agency.

The senior leader from Indian National Congress also said that all required help and resources should be given because the situation is ‘concerning’.

"In the last 24 hours, 24 deaths have been reported at Nanded government Hospital and Medical College (GMCH). Out of these, 12 are infants who were referred here by some local private hospitals. The remaining deaths are of adults for various reasons," Dr Dilip Mhaisekar, Director, Medical Education and Research, Maharashtra, told PTI.

"A three-member expert committee from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (formerly Aurangabad) district has been formed with a mandate to submit a report by 1pm on Tuesday. I am personally visiting the hospital to review the situation," he informed.

