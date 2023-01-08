India: 16-year-old rape survivor in Delhi shoots rapist’s mother; arrested

A 16-year-old girl was arrested in India’s national capital, Delhi after she shot and injured a 50-year-old woman and mother of a man who allegedly raped the girl two years ago, said media reports citing police sources.

The incident took place on Saturday evening after which the 50-year-old victim who was later identified as Khursheeda, a resident of Subhash Mohalla in North East Delhi, was taken to the hospital, said a senior police officer.

The injured woman runs a grocery store and her son, 25-year-old who had been accused of rape, which allegedly happened in 2021. It was during the initial investigation that the police found that the minor girl had filed an FIR against the victim’s son two years ago.

The Deputy Commissioner of Delhi police (northeast), Sanjay Kumar Sain, said that the police control room received a call about the gunshots being fired at about 5:30 pm. “It has come to the fore that the girl had alleged that she was raped by the woman’s son in 2021, after which a case on charges of rape and under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act was registered,” said a report by Hindustan Times citing an investigator privy to probe into the incident.

It added, “The 25-year-old son was then arrested and is still lodged in jail.” The girl aged 16 has been detained and the police have also reportedly recovered the pistol which she used. Additionally, they also said that after the primary treatment, Khursheeda was shifted to another hospital and legal action against the minor girl has been initiated.

