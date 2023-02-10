15 made-in-India helicopters of aerospace firm HAL to fly in formation at Aero India

The Indian Government-run aerospace and defence firm Hindustan Aeronautics Limited will display what they call an 'Aatmanirbhar (self-reliant) Formation' flight, comprising 15 made-in India helicopters, at the Aero India show in Bengaluru in the southern state of Karnataka. The formation will comprise all variants of the Advanced Light Helicopter(ALH), 'Prachand' Light Combat Helicopter and Light Utility Helicopter (LUH), all of which are manufactured by HAL, in India. Held in the city of Bengaluru, the biennial aerospace show is touted as Asia's largest aerospace and defence show.

In addition to the rotary wing aircraft (helicopters), HAL will also be exhibiting fixed wing aircraft such as the Light Combat Aircraft 'Tejas' fighter's twin seater variant, Hawk-i, Intermediate Jet Trainer (IJT) and Hindustan Turbo Trainer (HTT)-40 aircraft. "HAL will showcase its full spectrum training capabilities and display for the first time, the scale model of Hindustan Lead in Fighter Trainer (HLFT)-42."

HLFT-42 is the ‘Next Gen Supersonic Trainer’ that will play a critical role in modern combat aircraft training with state-of-the-art avionics like Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA), Electronic Warfare (EW) Suite, Infrared Search and Track (IRST) with Fly by Wire control (FBW) system," the company said.

At its indoor pavilion, HAL will showcase the scale model of Indian Multi Role Helicopter (IMRH), Next generation HLFT-42 and models of LCA Mk 2, Hindustan Turbo-shaft Engine-1200, RUAV, LCA Trainer, Hindustan-228, etc. The outdoor display by HAL will feature Rotary wing products LUH and ALH Medical Intensive Care Unit (MICU) variant. In addition, civil certified Dornier-228 will be showcased for utilisation in the commercial flying sector.