Indian aerospace firm HAL hands over indigenous, multi-role ALH Mk3 helicopter to Mauritius

India's Hindustan Aeronautics Limited(HAL) handed over an Advanced Light Helicopter Mark 3 variant to the Government of Mauritius, thus augmenting the nation's existing fleet of helicopters from HAL. Indian Government-run HAL and the Government of the Republic of Mauritius share a business relationship that spans over three decades and the latest contract for a single ALH Mk3 chopper for the Mauritius Police Force was signed in January 2022. HAL would continue to provide all the technical, logistic, and maintenance support for ALH helicopters in Mauritius.

ALH Mk III is a multi-role, multi-mission versatile helicopter in the 5.5-tonne category. It has proven its mettle in various utility roles, including numerous lifesaving missions during natural calamities in India and abroad. More than 335 ALH have been produced to date, logging a cumulative of more than 3,75,000 flying hours.

Speaking at the handing over event at the HAL Helicopter Division in Bengaluru, E P Jayadeva, Director (Operations), HAL, said that the helicopter had been handed over way ahead of schedule. "This order is in line with the Indian Government's vision to boost defence exports to Friendly Foreign Countries. The handing over of export helicopter has further bolstered the ties between both countries. The ALH Mk III helicopter will meet the operational requirements of Mauritius Police Force," he said.

A K Dip, Commissioner of Police, Mauritius Police Force (MPF), said that the induction of a new helicopter into the stables of the Mauritius Police Force will enhance its aerial capabilities. The helicopter will contribute immensely to ensuring territorial integrity and enhancing the speed and effectiveness of police intervention during critical incidents and disasters.

