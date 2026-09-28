/India backs 114 more Rafale jets as Tejas delays strain IAF fighter strength

India's Defence Secretary, RK Singh, heaped praise on Rafael fighter jet and expressed India's desire to integrate further Rafael jets into the depleting squadron strength of the Indian Air Force. India is currently negotiating with the French government for 114 more Rafale fighters, which could cost up to ₹3.25 lakh crore and very well be the most expensive defence deal in the history of India if agreed upon.

"I think [the] Rafale is a proven aircraft. We have already got an in-out inventory. It did well in Operation Sindoor. We also have the Naval version on order right now. So we have a good relationship with the French as well. They have agreed to our mandate that they will make it [the Rafale fighter] in India with significant levels of indigenisation," said Singh, speaking at the NDTV Defence Conclave 2026.

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Singh added that the deal will not compromise the country's home-grown Tejas aircraft program, emphasising that 18 of them would be brought in fly-away condition while 96 of them will be built in India, though details of this are still being finalised. The proposed acquisition will help the Indian Air Force address its current shortage of fighter squadrons.

The Tejas MK 1A has faced several delays and disruptions; it was expected in February 2024, while the prototype for the larger and more advanced Tejas Mk-2 was expected in August 2022. The Tejas MK1A has not still enetred the squadron, while the Tejas Mk-2 prototype is still not rolled out.

''Because of all those reasons, we are going through with it even as we continue with the indigenous program," said Singh. ''It enables us to create a second production line for fighter aircraft in the country." He added that the indigenous program, the LCA Mark1A program, will continue through a "spiral development" model with indigenous radars and indigenous weapons.