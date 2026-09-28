/SpaceX launches 14th Starship flight, aims for first orbit and Starlink V3 debut

Elon Musk's company SpaceX launched the Starship rocket from the company town of Starbase. If successful, this will be the 14th flight of Starship and an attempt to reach Earth's orbit for the first time. The flight is also expected to deploy 26 of SpaceX’s next-generation Starlink V3 satellites. SpaceX went public in June in the largest IPO on record and is now valued at about $2 trillion. SpaceX says it will eventually carry crew and cargo "to Earth orbit, the Moon, Mars and beyond"

SpaceX Starship rocket system

Starship Super Heavy rocket and booster are designed to be fully reusable and can carry 100+ tonnes of cargo or a crew of more than 100 people. It features 33 engines for thrust, 74 meganewtons - almost 700 times as powerful as the thrust generated by a common passenger plane, twice as powerful as NASA's Artemis rocket. The ship is the uppermost part of the rocket; it sits atop the booster called Super Heavy. Musk wants to revolutionise spaceflight with a "fully reusable" booster, which he claimed was the "holy grail" of space technology. However, today's launch is not expected to catch the Super Heavy booster; it is likely to land in the Gulf of Mexico.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

What is Starlink V3?

Starlink V3 represents a next generation of SpaceX satellites, with improvements in capacity, data density and power generation. It supports 1 Tbps of downlink (a 10-times improvement) and 160 Gbps of uplink (a 22-times improvement) from the Starlink V2 satellite. Following deployments, the satellites will reportedly extend their antennas and solar panels and establish links with ground infrastructure and other Starlink spacecraft through radio-frequency and laser communications. It carries four quad-band radio frequency (RF) backhaul antennas with more than 8 times the supported capacity of the Starlink V2 generation.