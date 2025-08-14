/Independence Day 2025: What is open and what's closed on August 15?

As India gears up to mark its 79th Independence Day on Friday, the 15th of August 2025, various government and private services will remain shut for a day or two. Now, the confusion lies ahead in which of these particular facilities will be open or will be closed, such as banks, stock markets, schools, colleges, transport activities, markets, trains, metros, and flights.

Independence Day is a gazetted public holiday, meaning all national, state, and local government offices will remain shut across the country. Other than this, several services will not be open on this day.

What will be closed on Independence Day?

Government and private banks

Schools, colleges, and other educational institutions

Stock markets

Non-scheduled flights

Markets (Partially)

All liquor outlets

What will operate/remain open on Independence Day?

Public transport (Bus, train, metro and others)

Flights

Cultural & flag events

Police stations

Hospitals

Fire department

Meanwhile, security has been tightened across Delhi ahead of Independence Day. Amid this, extensive police have been deployed with advanced surveillance systems and stringent checks on railways, metros, and airports to ensure safety as Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to address the nation from the Red Fort.

High-tech surveillance measures include facial recognition tools, under-vehicle scanning, automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras, and anti-drone systems. In addition, drone detection, CCTV monitoring, and vehicle checks have been deployed at the designated parking areas near the Red Fort to detect explosives, weapons, or contraband.

As per India TV, snipers have also been deployed on high-rise buildings, and authorities have banned flying objects in the area during the celebrations, India TV reported.