Independence Day: 20 ITBP troops awarded medals for fighting Chinese PLA in Ladakh

Over twenty members of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) are being rewarded with gallantry awards for their bravery during the conflict between the militaries in eastern Ladakh last year. These guards were posted along the India-China LAC.

These bravery medals are part of the 1,380 service medals announced by the Union government on the eve of Independence Day, all awarded to members of various central and state police forces.

The latest awards list includes two President's Police Medals for Gallantry (PPMG), 628 Police Medals for Gallantry (PMG), 88 President's Police Medals for distinguished service, and 662 Police Medals for Meritorious Service.

Sub Inspector Amar Deep of the Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) and late Head Constable Kale Sunil Dattatraya of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) are the only two recipients of the President's Police Medal for Gallantry.

Among the highest number of gallantry medals earned, 257 (1 PPMG and 256 PMG) go to the J&K Police, followed by 151 (1 PPMG and 150 PMG) by the Central Reserve Police Force, according to an official home ministry list.

From the 23 gallantry medals awarded to the ITBP, twenty were earned for operations during the May-June 2020 clashes with the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) in Ladakh, where the central paramilitary guards the 3,488-km-long icy Line of Actual Control (LAC) shoulder-to-shoulder with the Army.

A force statement said eight personnel received the PMG for their heroic acts, meticulous planning, and tactical insight in defending the motherland in Galwan Nalla on June 15.

Six personnel were decorated with the PMG in recognition of their gallantry during hostilities near Hot Springs in Ladakh on May 18. The remaining six received the PMG for gallant action during a violent face-off near Finger IV on the same day.

Three ITBP personnel have been awarded the PMG for their work in anti-Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh.

"This is the highest number of gallantry medals awarded to the force for the bravery of its men in border face offs, skirmishes and border guarding duties," ITBP spokesperson Vivek Kumar Pandey said.

(With inputs from agencies)