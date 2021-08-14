India Independence Day: Wishes pour in from around the world

On the occasion of India's 75th anniversary of independence, wishes are pouring in from all over the world as countries decorate buildings with India's tricolour.
Let's take a look:
Chancery building in the Namibian capital Windhoek lit up in the colours of the Indian flag.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Indian embassy Mauritius unveiled 'Ashok Stambh' in celebration of independence day. It was inaugurated by Mauritian President Prithvirajsing Roopun.
The embassy building in Angola adorns the Indian tricolour.
Madagascar’s iconic building Town Hall, Antananarivo lit up with the Indian tricolour on the eve of the 75th Independence Day of India.
On the eve of the 75th Independence Day of India, the Indian flag illuminates Gama Tower, the tallest building in Indonesia.