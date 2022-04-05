In Jammu & Kashmir, 42 terrorists killed in last three months days: DGP Police

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have killed 42 terrorists in the last 3 months in the Kashmir Valley said DGP of JK Police Dilbagh Singh.

In the year 2021, the Jammu and Kashmir Police killed 32 foreign terrorists, mostly Pakistanis.

The DGP was attending the wreath-laying ceremony for the CRPF Soldier killed yesterday in an attack in Srinagar. The Police called the last three months very successful in terms of bringing the terrorist numbers down in the Valley.

''In the past three months we have killed 42 terrorists and we are also acting against a lot of OGWs. 32 foreign terrorists were killed in 2021 who had come from Pakistan. This year also we have managed to kill a good number of foreign terrorists,'' said Dilbagh Singh, DGP JK Police.

In the last two days, 4 attacks have taken place in the Kashmir Valley. Two were on the non-locals and one on a Kashmiri Pandit. The police called it the frustration of the terrorists.

“Everyone including civil society condemned these attacks. We also condemn these attacks, and we will take necessary action in these incidents,'' said Dilbagh Singh, DGP JK Police.

The valley is witnessing an increase in violence-related incidents. In the past, the month of Ramadan used to be peaceful with the lowest violence-related incidents. The civil society of Kashmir Valley has condemned these attacks on non-locals.