Kashmiri Pandit shot at by terrorists in fourth terror attack in J&K

This evening, a shopkeeper in Kashmir's Shopian area was shot, in the Valley's fourth terrorist strike since yesterday.

Bal Krishan, a Kashmiri Pandit, was shot in the hand and leg and sent to a Srinagar Army hospital.

His status, according to reports, is stable.

Terrorists opened fire on CRPF soldiers in Srinagar's Maisuma district earlier today, killing one and wounding another.

The two paramilitary troops were airlifted to the SMHS Hospital, where one of them was pronounced dead.

The area was blocked off, and a search for the assailants began.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that terrorists had fired upon a Kashmiri pandit identified as Bal Krishan near his house at Choutigam Shopian. In this terror incident, he had received critical gunshot injuries," the police said in a statement.

The injured man was immediately evacuated to a nearby hospital for the treatment of his injuries.

Police have registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law. The investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime.

Earlier, two CRPF jawans suffered injuries in the terrorist attack at Maisuma in Lal Chowk in Srinagar.

Later, one jawan, who was injured in the terrorist attack succumbed to his injuries.

(With inputs from agencies)