In landmark move, India gives nod to LIGO observatory in Maharashtra to study gravitational waves

The Indian government gave a go-ahead to Rs 2,600-crore project on Thursday for setting up a Laser Interferometer Gravitational Wave Observatory-India (LIGO-India) in the Aundha area of Hingol district in Maharashtra.

The observatory is being designed to detect gravitational waves, which are ripples in the fabric of spacetime caused by the acceleration of massive objects, such as plants and stars.

The first detection of gravitational waves was made by US-based LIGO on September 14, 2015. LIGO has detected numerous other gravitational waves. These detections have confirmed some of the predictions of Einstein's theory of general relativity and provided a new way to study the universe.

LIGO-India will be located about 450km east of Mumbai. The set-up is expected to be completed by 2030.

Union Space and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh said LIGO-India will aid in a more thorough knowledge of gravitational waves as well as other celestial phenomena like neutron stars and black holes.

174 acres of land have been been acquired for LIGO-India. The project has also received environmental approval, and a geotechnical survey has been completed. An empowered board will be established to oversee the project.

A landmark moment for India

This is the first-ever cutting-edge facility of this size being constructed in India. One such facility that has been planned in India, the Neutrino Observatory, has had difficulties. So, LIGO-India is essential for proving India's might to take difficult scientific initiatives independently.

Collaboration with US LIGO observatories

In the US, there are already two such LIGO observatories. The third such cutting-edge gravitational-wave observatory will be LIGO-India. A group of Indian research institutes and the LIGO Laboratory in the United States, together with its worldwide collaborators, are planning to work together on the project. Key lab components worth $80 million, or Rs 560 crore, would be supplied by the US.

In February 2016, the government granted in-principle clearance to LIGO-India. Since then, the project has accomplished a number of significant milestones on the way to choosing and acquiring the land for the observatory.

