Impose curfew wherever necessary: Centre tells states

The government of India on Tuesday has asked states to impose curfew wherever necessary as people continue to venture out despite coronavirus lockdown order.

Multiple new positive cases have been reported from various parts of the country. As Maharashtra remains the worst-affected in India, section 144 has been imposed in the state from Monday.

The number of positive cases in India jumps to 509 and the death toll stands at 10, the lockdown comes into effect in 32 states and Union Territories in the country.

Over 1.5 billion people have been asked to stay at home as governments across the world tackle the World Health Organisation recognised 'pandemic'.

The deadly coronavirus has claimed 16,524 lives and infected 379,080 people globally.

Meanwhile, as many as 30 states/UTs have been placed under complete lockdown.

The Centre has also decided to restrict all domestic transport services—railways, flights and interstate buses—across the country on a massive scale that has never been witnessed by the country.

All domestic flights from midnight on March 24 have been cancelled. However, these restrictions will not apply to cargo flights.