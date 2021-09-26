'Immense potential': Indian PM Modi urges start-ups to pay attention to herbal products

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the start-ups to pay special attention to Ayurvedic and herbal products during his 81st episode of the monthly radio programme 'Mann ki Baat'

India has witnessed an immense increase in their export of Ayurvedic and herbal products over the years as he commended farmers for planting medicinal plants.

PM Modi said, "With the trend of people around the world regarding medicinal plants and herbal products increasing, India has immense potential."

"In the past, there has been a significant increase in the export of Ayurvedic and herbal products. I urge scientists, researchers and people associated with the start-up world to pay attention to such products," he added.

The Prime Minister also mentioned the Indian Ministry of Ayush's initiative to increase awareness about Medicinal and Herbal Plants among children through a comic book named Professor Ayushman.

"In this, short stories have been prepared through different cartoon characters. Along with this, the usefulness of healthy medicinal plants like Aloe Vera, Tulsi, Amla, Giloy, Neem, Ashwagandha and Brahmi has been mentioned," he informed.

Modi returned from a "successful and comprehensive" three-day visit to the United States, where he held productive bilateral and multilateral engagements, attended the Quad summit and addressed the UN General Assembly.