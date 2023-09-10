IMD issues special weather forecast for G20 Summit 2023 venue Bharat Mandapam; Check full India weather update

India Weather Update: The change in weather on the second day of the G20 Summit 2023 has brought relief from the scorching heat in India's national capital. Overnight rains and strong winds greeted Delhi on Sunday morning. Even on the summit's first day, light showers welcomed the delegates before the meeting, and dark clouds covered the sky throughout Saturday.

New Delhi Municipal Council stated the air quality in Delhi after the light showers, saying the recorded AQI of 39.20 was "good."

The India Meteorological Department has issued a weather forecast for Bharat Mandapam, the G20 Summit 2023 venue. According to the predictions, cloudy skies might prevail in the sky with very light to light rainfall in the morning and forenoon hours.

IMD predicted the maximum temperature to be between 34 to 36 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be between 25 to 27 degrees Celsius. The humidity will be around 85 to 95 per cent.

The meteorological department installed an Automatic Weather System (AWS) near the G20 Summit 2023 venue to give real-time live weather data, including air temperature, humidity, rainfall, wind speed and wind direction.

IMD predicts rainfall in most Indian states

IMD has also predicted rainfall in Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana. In India's northwestern part, Rajasthan's Phalodi district recorded a high temperature of 43.2 degrees Celsius.

The Regional Met Office has predicted light to moderate rains in Shimla, Sirmaur and Kinnaur. Solan, Bilaspur, Mandi, Chamba and Kullu might witness rainfall with thunder on Sunday, September 10. The expected maximum temperature in Shimla is 25 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is 16 degrees Celsius.

Furthermore, the Met Office has predicted the formation of a fresh cyclonic circulation over the northwest and bordering west-central Bay of Bengal around September 12.

The meteorological department in Kolkata has warned the fishermen, asking them not to venture into the sea from September 11 to 14. "Due to strong monsoon current over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea with wind speed exceeding 45 kmph and sea conditions becoming rough over the area, Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea from 11-09-2023 to 13-09-2023," the prediction said.

(With inputs from agencies)