ICMR validates TrueNat for COVID-19 screening tests

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has validated TrueNat, a tuberculosis testing machine for COVID-19 screening tests.

On Thursday, the ICMR had updated its testing strategy for COVID-19.

Also read: Coronavirus in India: Total COVID-19 cases at 6,412, death toll at 199

The revised strategy states that asymptomatic direct and high-risk contacts of a confirmed case should be tested once between "day 5 and day 14" of coming in his/her contact.

Also read: Tablighi Jamaat returnees distributed sweets to passengers in UP, says report

Testing of all symptomatic individuals, who have undertaken international travel in the last 14 day, all symptomatic contacts of laboratory-confirmed cases, all symptomatic health care workers and all patients with severe acute respiratory illness (fever and cough and/or shortness of breath) will be done.

It will also be done in hotspots/cluster (as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare) and in large migration gatherings/ evacuees centres.