ICMR detects monkeypox virus strain A.2 among UAE travellers. What does it mean?

According to Indian Council of Medical Research(ICMR), two monkeypox cases were detected among travellers returning from the UAE. The travellers were found to be carrying the monkeypox virus strain A.2 which is related to the lineage of hMPXV-1A clade 3.

The Indian Council of Medical Research-National Institute of Virology said the skin lesions showed similarities with West African clade. ICMR revealed that tests showed there were no traces of sexual contact.

The health agency said both were males with a 35-year-old and 31-year-old testing positive for monkeypox. ICMR added that in the first case the 35-year-old had made contact with a suspected monkeypox case in the UAE and had developed fever and also had multiple vesicular rashes. The man also suffered from rashes. In the second case, the ICMR said the person was detected with the virus in Kerala after travelling from Dubai. The man developed multiple vesicular rashes on the genital organ and hands.

The study said the 31-year-old told ICMR experts that he did not engage in sexual activity and did not have any co-morbidity. The two cases have been sent to the World Health Organisation's collaborating centre which tracks emerging and re-emerging diseases.

What is A.2 strain?

The A.2 strain has been detected in cases in India. Reports claim the man who died of the monkeypox virus last week in Kerala was infected with the A.2 variant.

What is hMPXV and clade 3?

hMPXV is an abbreviation for 'human monkeypox virus'. 'Clade' refers to branches of monkeypox which have their own unique characteristics. Scientists have categorised Clade 1 belonging to Congo and Clade 3 to West Africa.

