Interactive data map: Monkeypox now a public health emergency in the US

Monkeypox infections have nearly doubled in the US in two weeks.

Data sourced from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, United States (Last updated on Aug 4, 2022)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that as of Thursday, cases have been reported in all states other than two. In the end of July, there were 44 states and Washington, D.C.; at the beginning of June, there were 14 states and Washington, D.C.

Since the start of May, the US has documented more than 6,000 instances altogether. The total number surpasses 25,000 globally.

Close physical contact is the primary method of viral transmission. Most occurrences in recent times have involved males who had intercourse with other men.

The outbreak was deemed a public health emergency by the World Health Organization last month. California, Illinois, and New York state have declared states of emergency due to the ongoing spread of monkeypox in the past week.