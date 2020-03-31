ICMR approves first indigenously developed coronavirus test kit

The Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) has approved first indigenously developed COVID-19 test kit by the country's premier research and development organization Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

The test will cost Rs 1,200 as against the present cost of Rs 4,500 per test.

After the ICMR approved the kit, DRDO said it has devised indigenous equipment including multiple use ventilators and isolation tubes to fight coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health said that DRDO will begin manufacturing 20,000 N-95 masks per day from next week.

The ministry has also asked the Bharat Electronics Limited, a public-sector undertaking under the Ministry of Defence, to manufacture 30,000 ventilators in next two months.

The number of confirmed cases due to coronavirus continued to surge in India with Kerala reporting 202 cases and Maharashtra recording 198 cases.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 1,251 with 102 people cured, according to the health ministry.