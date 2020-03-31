Confirmed coronavirus cases rise to 1,251 in India; Kerala, Maharashtra worst-hit

The number of confirmed cases due to coronavirus continued to surge in India with Kerala reporting 202 cases and Maharashtra recording 198 cases.

Thirty-two people have died due to COVID-19 in the country. Delhi recorded 87 confirmed cases with Jammu and Kashmir(J&K) reporting 48 cases.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 1,251 with 102 people cured, according to the health ministry.

Telangana witnessed a spurt in cases rising to 71 with several being infected after attending a religious function in Delhi's Nizamuddin area.

Maharashtra has recorded most number of deaths - eight in all, followed by six in Gujarat and three in Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Abhijit Roy, deputy director heath in Andaman & Nicobar responsible for COVID-19 cases said that nine out of the ten people who tested positive for coronavirus in Andaman & Nicobar had attended Tablighi Jamaat event at Markaz, Nizamuddin in Delhi.

Uttar Pradesh police said that it is searching for at least 157 people in the state who had participated in Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi.