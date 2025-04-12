In a bid to restore balance between bat and ball in One-Day Internationals (ODIs), the International Cricket Council (ICC) is considering scrapping the two-new-ball rule that has been in place for over a decade. The ICC Cricket Committee, led by former India captain Sourav Ganguly, has recommended a return to using a single white ball per innings in the 50-over format.

The recommendation is expected to be reviewed by the ICC Board of Directors during a meeting scheduled for Sunday in Harare. If approved, it will be incorporated into the revised playing conditions.

Currently, two new white Kookaburra balls are used in ODIs — one from each end — which keeps the ball harder for longer, making it easier for batters to score. Combined with fielding restrictions (only four fielders allowed outside the 30-yard circle during middle overs), bowlers have found themselves at a significant disadvantage.

Cricketing greats, including Sachin Tendulkar, have long criticised the two-ball rule for eliminating reverse swing, a skill that typically requires a ball that has aged beyond 35 overs. Under the current rule, each ball is only used for 25 overs, thus diminishing the chances of reverse swing and reducing the effectiveness of spin bowlers.

One proposal being discussed is a hybrid model — allowing the use of two balls until the 25th over, after which the bowling side would choose one to finish the innings with.

Time clock for slow over rates in Tests?

The ICC Committee has also proposed introducing a 60-second timer between overs in Test matches, aiming to curb slow over rates. Additionally, a fixed time frame for completing 90 overs in a day is under consideration. A similar rule already exists in T20 cricket, where a fielding side that fails to bowl its overs in time is penalized by having to bring an additional fielder inside the circle after the 19th over.

The future of the U19 Men’s World Cup could also see a major transformation, with the ICC exploring the idea of converting the tournament from a 50-over format to T20. The shift aims to align with the global rise of T20 cricket and the proliferation of domestic franchise leagues.

Officials argue that young players trained in 50-over and longer formats often struggle to adapt to the high-tempo nature of T20 cricket. A T20-format World Cup could help bridge that gap and create a more versatile talent pool. The next U19 World Cup is scheduled to be held in Zimbabwe.

(With inputs from agencies)