IAF successfully test-fires extended range version of BrahMos air launched missile

Indian Air Force successfully tested the extended-range version of the Brahmos Air Launched missile on Thursday (December 29). The missile is believed to have the capability of hitting targets at a range of about 400 km.

Indian defence officials said that after being launched from a Su-30 fighter aircraft, the missile hit the target ship in the centre. The officials said that it was a test of the anti-ship version of the air-launched version of the missile.

The IAF successfully fired the Extended Range Version of the Brahmos Air Launched missile. Carrying out a precision strike against a Ship target from a Su-30 MKI aircraft in the Bay of Bengal region, the missile achieved the desired mission objectives.

The defence ministry said in a statement that the supersonic cruise missile "achieved the desired mission objectives in the Bay of Bengal region and with the successful test, the Indian Air Force achieved a capability boost to carry out precision strikes from Su-30 fighter aircraft against land/ sea targets over long ranges."

The statement further added: "The extended range capability of the missile coupled with the high performance of the SU-30MKI aircraft gives the Indian Air Force a strategic reach and allows it to dominate the future battle fields."

