IAF helicopter carrying Indian defence chief General Bipin Rawat crashes, at least 13 dead: Report

An Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter carrying defence chief General Bipin Rawat crashed in southern India on Wednesday. ANI news agency reported citing sources that at least 13 out of the 14 people on board have been killed.

Quoting a local official as saying, news agency PTI also reported that 13 people have died and one man survived the crash.

There's is no official announcement on the number of casualties yet.

IAF confirmed the crash took place in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu and an inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.



The Mi-17V5 chopper that crashed between Coimbatore and Sulur in Tamil Nadu was carrying CDS Bipin Rawat, his wife and some other officials. From surrounding bases, search and rescue activities were initiated.

The helicopter was on its way from Sulur in Coimbatore to DSC in Wellington where Rawat, along with Chief of Army Staff MM Naravane, was scheduled to take part in an event.

An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu.

An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu.

An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.

According to the sources, local military officers arrived at the scene and were informed that two bodies had been transferred to a local hospital with 80 percent burns.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is monitoring the situation following the crash of an IAF chopper.

Latest visuals from the spot (between Coimbatore and Sulur) where a military chopper crashed in Tamil Nadu. CDS Bipin Rawat, his staff and some family members were in the chopper.

(With inputs from agencies)