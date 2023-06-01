IAF chief VR Chaudhari calls for smaller versions of BrahMos cruise missile

Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari has called for the development of the next generation smaller version of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile to bolster the firepower of lighter air combat planes like MiG-29, Mirage 2000 and the LCA Tejas.

The IAF chief made the remarks on Wednesday at the BrahMos User Meet 2023 in the national capital Delhi, saying that the 2.5-tonne missile that is currently mounted on Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jets has greatly enhanced India’s firepower.

“As the situation unfolded in northern borders three years ago, we realised that the potent weapon can be used very effectively for land attacks... In future, next-generation BrahMos or a small version that can be fitted onto smaller platforms like MiG-29, Mirage 2000 or even the LCA,” Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari said.

He said that the weapon, a joint venture of India and Russia, has emerged to be one of the air force’s most lethal air combat assets.

“As one of our most lethal air-combat assets, the BrahMos supersonic missile has really galvanised the way we will equip ourselves with precision firepower in the coming years. Seeing the conflicts that are happening across the globe, the importance of precision, and long-range firepower can’t be underscored.”

“The combination of BrahMos on the Sukhoi Su-30 has really given us a tremendous capability that has enhanced our firepower. It has made the deterrence value of the IAF go up by leaps and bounds,” he said. Lethal version of BrahMos in development According to several media reports, a smaller version of the missile weighing about 1.2 tonnes is presently in development. It is expected to be more lethal than the current version.

Scientists are also working to double the range of the supersonic missile and develop it into a hypersonic version, apart from modifying it in a way that it can be fitted on copters too to give forces strategic depth. BrahMos: India’s mainstay The missile was developed by BrahMos Aerospace Pvt Ltd, an India-Russian joint venture. It can be launched from submarines, ships, aircraft, or land platforms.

BrahMos missile flies at a speed of 2.8 Mach or almost three times the speed of sound.

It operates on ‘Fire and Forget Principle’, adopting varieties of flights on its way to the target

In January last year, India sealed a $375 million deal with the Philippines for supplying three batteries of the missile.

(With inputs from agencies)