/IAF airlifts critically injured Thai national from Leh to Delhi in challenging conditions

An Indian Air Force C-130J aircraft flew at a short notice for undertaking an arduous journey, from Leh to New Delhi, to airlift a critically injured Thai national following an urgent request for medical evacuation. The mission was undertaken in challenging weather conditions, but ensured timely medical attention and saving a precious life.

This operation underscores the IAF’s unwavering commitment to humanitarian assistance.

The biggest challenge of this mission was the weather. Leh’s altitude, clouds, strong winds and lack of oxygen—all these factors together made the operation extremely risky. But the Air Force pilots and crew showed amazing courage.

The C-130J aircraft, known for flying long distances and in heavy conditions, handled this difficult mission. Eventually, the Thai citizen was safely airlifted to Delhi airport.

Earlier, just at the beginning of this month, the IAF airlifted a civilian with a critical head injury from Leh to Chandigarh for advanced health care and treatment.

A civilian, identified as Sonam Tsewang of Leh, had suffered severe head injuries. On receiving a request from the civil administration in Leh, the IAF carried out a special mission to carry the injured patient in one of the transport aircraft.

“The patient was later shifted and admitted to Command Hospital Chandimandir,” the defence spokesperson added.

“In a swift overnight mission, the IAF airlifted a civilian with a critical head injury from Leh to Chandigarh. The mission was undertaken at night and in inclement weather conditions, enabling urgent life-saving medical care. The mission showcases IAF’s ability to operate in challenging terrain and weather conditions,” the IAF spokesperson wrote on X while sharing the details of the incident.

The Chandigarh Air Force Station is a crucial operational base and is considered the spinal cord of the troops deployed at the high-altitude areas like the Ladakh area. It is equally important and crucial for the civilians living in that region.