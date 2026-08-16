/'I strongly condemn this massacre': Vijay on killing three Tamilians in Karnataka forest firing

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief C Joseph Vijay has strongly condemned the killing of three Tamil men who were allegedly suspected of poaching by Karnataka Forest Department officials, describing the department’s explanation of the incident as ‘unacceptable’. In a post on X, the official TVK handle shared Vijay’s statement, in which he said the three men were shot dead in the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary area of Karnataka.

“It is heartbreaking that Anthony Sami, John Rose Peter, and Kumar, who were Tamils residing in villages in the Hanur taluk of Chamarajanagar district in Karnataka, were shot dead by Karnataka Forest Department officials in the early hours of August 15, 2026, in the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary area. I strongly condemn this massacre.”

Vijay demands high-level investigation

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Vijay said the circumstances surrounding the deaths must be examined through a thorough and impartial investigation. He also criticised the explanation offered by the Karnataka Forest Department. “The explanation provided by the Karnataka Forest Department regarding this incident is unacceptable,” he added. Seeking accountability, Vijay called for a high-level investigation into the incident and urged the Karnataka government to provide assistance to the families of the three victims.

“An honest investigation must be conducted regarding this brutal incident. A high-level investigation committee should be constituted, and appropriate punishment should be meted out to those responsible. The Karnataka government must provide all necessary assistance to the families of the victims. I strongly urge the Karnataka government to take appropriate measures to ensure that no such incident occurs again.”

Protests erupt in Chamarajanagar and Mysuru

Protests were reported in Chamarajanagar and Mysuru on Sunday, with demonstrators demanding justice for the three men who were killed in an alleged exchange of fire with Forest Department personnel on August 15. Tension was reported in Hanur in Chamarajanagar district after villagers and relatives of the deceased staged a protest in the Datti forest area. The protesters expressed anger over the actions of Forest Department officials and demanded accountability.

Demonstrators also blocked the road leading to Male Mahadeshwara Betta and sought action against the forest personnel involved in the shooting. Political parties in Tamil Nadu, including the DMK and PMK, said the victims were Tamils and questioned the Forest Department’s claim that they were poachers.