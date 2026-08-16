/Now, ‘Dimagi Naxal Janta Party’ emerges after PM's remark. Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal follow its X account

A new account on X calling itself the ‘Dimagi Naxal Janta Party’ has emerged amid the political controversy surrounding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent ‘dimagi naxal’ remark. The account, @DNJP_India, is currently following 13 accounts, including Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, comedian Kunal Kamra, actor Prakash Raj and fact-checker Mohammed Zubair. The account also follows political content creator Arpit Sharma, YouTuber Shyam Meera Singh, political commentator Tarun Gautam, Dr Nimo Yadav 2.0, parody account Rofl Gandhi 2.0 and the Cockroach Janta Party.

‘Dimagi’ message by Prakash Raj retweeted

The newly emerged account has also retweeted a post by actor Prakash Raj, who urged people to question rather than blindly accept what they are told. Raj wrote, “Dimagi bano .. Bewakoof nahi. Sawaal karo .. Gulami nahi.” The account’s activity comes shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to people with a ‘dimagi naxal’ mindset during his Independence Day address. The remark triggered a political response, with senior Congress leader P Chidambaram saying he was proud to be a ‘dimagi naxal’.

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Kiren Rijiju explains ‘Dimagi Naxal’ remark

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju later said that Modi had not specifically referred to opposition leaders as ‘dimagi naxals’. Rijiju said the term was intended for people who support Maoists and reject the Indian Constitution, back separatists, support Article 370 or advocate cutting the 'chicken neck' connecting the Northeast with the rest of India. Rijiju also shared a video featuring remarks by Sharjeel Imam about the ‘chicken neck’ and said that those supporting such views were the people being referred to as ‘dimagi naxals’.