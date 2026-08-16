/West Bengal CM orders probe as TMC MLA's death sparks political standoff between rival camps

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has ordered a thorough investigation into the death of former Deputy Speaker and five-time TMC MLA Asish Banerjee, saying authorities must examine whether he faced any threats before his death. Adhikari said he personally spoke with Banerjee's family, who confirmed the veteran leader had maintained a good rapport with local BJP workers and police. The Chief Minister also recalled receiving a personal message from Banerjee after his government assumed office earlier this year.

Adhikari directed officials to scrutinise the handwritten note recovered from the scene, along with call records and other evidence, as part of the probe. He voiced concern that "corrupt elements" within the TMC "might have threatened him," a pointed remark that has added a fresh political edge to the case.

Banerjee, 74, was found dead on Sunday morning inside a TMC party office adjacent to his residence in Hattalapara, Rampurhat, in Birbhum district. Police said both doors to the room were locked from the inside, and the body was recovered after family members and independent witnesses alerted authorities. He was sent for post-mortem examination at Rampurhat Medical College, and investigators are working to verify the authenticity of a purported one-page note found near the body.

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In the note, Banerjee is said to have firmly denied any wrongdoing in connection with the Tarapith-Rampurhat Development Authority, where he served as chairperson, stating he never sat on the tender committee, signed cheques, or approved plans. He reportedly described entering politics as "the biggest mistake" of his life and wrote that "no one is responsible for my death."

Banerjee's family has pushed back on the suicide theory. His brother, Prasanta Banerjee, said the family had dinner with him the night before and saw no signs of distress, and demanded a proper investigation into the circumstances.

The death has also opened up a bitter blame game within the TMC itself, between the party's official leadership and the rebel faction led by Ritabrata. Ritabrata's camp, which rushed to Rampurhat after learning of Banerjee's death, blamed alleged corruption and "organised loot" over the past 15 years for creating a backlash that engulfed even TMC leaders who had stayed personally clean. Ritabrata said "innocent politicians had to bear the responsibility" for the actions of a handful of people, adding that Banerjee had repeatedly tried to warn the "Kalighat" leadership that "what was happening was not right," but was ignored. He also recalled Banerjee's distress over unresolved requests to regularise the services of attendants appointed during his tenure as deputy speaker.

The Mamata camp hit back forcefully. TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh alleged Banerjee had been unable to cope with the fear of social stigma and had been subjected to humiliation, saying "even if it was suicide, it was the result of instigation," and demanded action against those responsible for allegedly provoking him. Ghosh further claimed Banerjee had been pressured into joining the rebel camp after the TMC's poor showing in the 2026 Assembly elections, insisting the veteran leader had actually wanted to remain with the Mamata-led party. The rebel camp, in turn, has portrayed Banerjee's association with it as stemming from his own disillusionment with the party's functioning and concerns over corruption.

The competing claims have turned Banerjee's death into a fresh flashpoint in the TMC's internal battle. Mamata Banerjee said the leader had been "repeatedly maligned, falsely accused and subjected to relentless pressure," while TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, mourning a leader who had devoted decades to public service with "honesty, dignity and simplicity," alleged a sustained smear campaign against him under the new BJP administration. Referring to the purported suicide note, Abhishek said the pain caused by such vilification could not be ignored and urged those involved to reflect on the consequences of their words and actions, adding, "Political battles will come and go. But once a life is lost, it can never be brought back."