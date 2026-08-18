/'I sang the same Vande Mataram': Kharge defends rendition, challenges BJP to file FIR against Gandhi, Nehru and Patel

Amid the growing controversy over the rendition of Vande Mataram during Independence Day celebrations, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday (August 18) defended the version sung by him, saying it was the same rendition historically used by leaders including Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Kharge said that if singing the version followed by the Congress amounts to a crime, the government should also register FIRs against the late national leaders who sang the same version.

"I sang the same 'Vande Mataram' that Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru sang. If singing it is a crime, then they have been committing that crime for the past 18 years. If this is a crime, then file a case against Gandhi ji. If this is a crime, file one against Nehru ji. If this is a crime, then against Vallabhbhai Patel. They are unaware of the fact that, even before they were born, Congress had passed a resolution determining which national songs to adopt for the country. It is not the case that whatever you say becomes the national standard. Tomorrow, another government might come to power; if they say something, that becomes the rule. We have simply continued the practice that has been in place for 90 years," he told reporters.

The controversy erupted after video footage from the Congress headquarters showed Kharge and Sonia Gandhi conversing while Vande Mataram was being rendered during the Independence Day celebrations on August 15. The BJP subsequently accused the Congress leadership of disrespecting the national song and demanded a public apology. The issue remained politically charged on Monday as well, when only two stanzas of Vande Mataram were sung at a Pradesh Congress Committee programme in Goa in the presence of Kharge.

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Kharge targets BJP and RSS in Goa

During a public rally in South Goa, Kharge launched a sharp attack on the BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), questioning their contribution to India's freedom struggle. Kharge also took a swipe at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, highlighting his own long political career and saying that he had become an MLA even before Shah was born.

He further accused the BJP of repeatedly targeting the Gandhi family and Sonia Gandhi, while questioning the BJP and RSS's role in the freedom movement. Kharge also alleged that the BJP had ‘kidnapped’ MLAs to form its government in Goa and accused the ruling party of acting in an ‘anti-India’ and ‘anti-religion’ manner.

Cong begins preparations for Goa Assembly Polls 2027

Kharge also held a meeting with Goa Pradesh Congress Committee leaders on Tuesday to prepare the party's campaign strategy for the 2027 Goa Assembly elections. He said he had personally contacted Congress leaders and urged them to maintain unity ahead of the polls. Kharge said party leaders had assured him that they would remain united and work towards defeating the BJP.