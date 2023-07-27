'I felt bad...': Jaishankar after INDIA vs Modi chants in parliament during his address

India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday expressed disappointment over his speech in Parliament being disrupted by chants of "INDIA vs Modi." Foreign Minister Jaishankar, who was giving a suo moto statement in the Rajya Sabha regarding India's foreign policy in the past few months was interrupted. Lawmakers of the opposition alliance INDIA chanted, "INDIA, INDIA" while National Democratic Alliance (NDA) MPs chanted "Modi, Modi" in retaliation as Jaishankar made his statement.

Here's a look at that video:

#WATCH | NDA MPs raise an objection over Opposition MPs' uproar during the statement of EAM Dr S Jaishankar in the House.



Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi says, "They have moved a No Confidence Motion which is under the cognisance of the Speaker. There is a 10-day… pic.twitter.com/xtO7nCWBFv — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2023 ×

Speaking to reporters, Jaishankar said he wanted to inform the House about the developments in the past month. "You saw a very successful visit of the PM to the US...I felt bad that the Opposition was not ready to listen. It seemed that they wanted to criticise any and every achievement of the country," Jaishankar said, the news agency ANI reported.

#WATCH | EAM Dr S Jaishankar says, "...I wanted to inform the House of the developments made in the past month. You saw a very successful visit of the PM to the US...I felt bad that the Opposition was not ready to listen. It seemed that they wanted to criticise any and every… pic.twitter.com/wFNexGv6go — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2023 ×

"Foreign Policy is an area where we usually work together. We may debate within the country but outside the country, we should display a united front," he added.

The foreign minister also said that the opposition's conduct should be looked into, and highlighted how he wanted to apprise the parliament about various successes of the foreign policy.

Ruckus in parliament continues

Meanwhile, the ruckus in parliament continued on Thursday as opposition leaders protested and pressured the central government to address the issue of ethnic violence in Manipur. The INDIA alliance boycotted a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the Rajya Sabha to protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi not making a statement on Manipur violence.

Earlier on Thursday, the alliance leaders arrived at parliament wearing black clothes to register their protest against the clashes in the state. Many sessions of the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha have been adjourned amid protests and sloganeering over the issue.

(With inputs from agencies)





