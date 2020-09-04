'Humane' side of police came to fore during COVID-19 pandemic: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged women police personnel to engage women in Jammu and Kashmir to prevent youth from taking to terrorism at an early stage itself.

Virtually addressing IPS probationers at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy here, Modi also said the 'humane' side of the police force in the country has come to fore during the coronavirus pandemic.

Responding to a woman probationer, Modi heaped praises on the people of the union territory, saying they were "lovely" people.

"I am very connected to these people. They treat you with so much love...We have to stop those who take the wrong path. Women can do that.

Our women personnel can use mothers (in J&K)..If we do that in the initial stages itself, it will be very useful," he said.

He also noted that yoga and pranayama were great ways to beat the stress.