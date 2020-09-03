India received $20 billion FDI this year, says PM Modi

India is a favorable destination to invest and the country has received over $20 billion of foreign investment inflows this year, said PM Modi while addressing the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum.

"The government has taken steps to provide banking credit, digital payments and insurance to millions of people using world-class technology and global best practices," said PM.

Highlighting the government’s schemes during pandemic, the PM said that for development in India, the country needs the government who believes in delivering results as ease of living is as important as ease of doing business.

The current situation demands a fresh mindset, where the approach to development is human-centric, he added.

Meanwhile, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra and Shantanu Narayen, Chairman, President, and CEO of Adobe group, received the USISP Forum 2020 Leadership Award. The award recognises the exemplary vision of business leaders towards promoting U.S-India bilateral ties.

(With inputs from agencies)