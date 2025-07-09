/'Third crash this year': How many times have Jaguar jets crashed in India? Why are they still flying?

Two Indian Air Force (IAF) pilots lost their lives on Wednesday (July 9) after a Jaguar trainer aircraft crashed in Rajasthan’s Churu district. The jet went down in an agricultural field near Bhanoda village around 1.25 pm. The IAF confirmed the crash in a post on X, stating, “An IAF Jaguar Trainer aircraft met with an accident during a routine training mission… Both pilots sustained fatal injuries. No damage to any civil property has been reported.” A court of inquiry has been ordered to find out what went wrong.

Third crash this year involving Jaguar

This is the third time in 2024 that a Jaguar has crashed.

On 7 March, a Jaguar went down near Ambala during a routine sortie. The pilot managed to eject in time. Just a month later, on 3 April, another Jaguar crashed in Gujarat’s Jamnagar, tragically killing Flight Lieutenant Siddharth Yadav. In a heroic final act, Yadav reportedly steered the failing jet away from a densely populated area before losing his life. He also managed to eject his co-pilot to safety.

Long history of crashes linked to ageing fleet

Jaguars have seen more than 50 minor and major crashes since they were inducted into the IAF in 1979. In June 2018, another crash near the Pakistan border also claimed the life of the pilot.

Many of the crashes have been traced back to technical faults, especially engine failures, raising concerns about the continued use of these ageing jets. Despite regular upgrades, the Jaguar’s design is now over four decades old.

Why India still uses Jaguars while others moved on?

The Jaguar was originally developed by a joint venture between France’s Breguet and the UK’s British Aircraft Corporation (SEPECAT). Though countries like France, the UK, Oman, and Nigeria have long retired their Jaguar fleets, India continues to fly over 120 of them.

Most of India’s Jaguars were licence-built by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), and they remain part of the country’s nuclear strike capability. The plan is to begin phasing them out from 2027-28, with a complete retirement by 2031. However, India’s shortage of fighter squadrons has left the IAF with few immediate alternatives.