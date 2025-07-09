/‘Initially ignored, then became India’s deep-strike warrior’: How the Jaguar finally won over the Indian Air Force

Two IAF pilots died in a Jaguar crash on Wednesday (July 9), but the aircraft’s journey into Indian skies began long before, and with no shortage of drama. On Wednesday afternoon, an Indian Air Force (IAF) Jaguar fighter jet crashed in Rajasthan’s Churu district, killing both pilots on board. The aircraft, which had taken off from the Suratgarh air base, went down in an agricultural field in Bhanoda village at around 1:25 p.m., according to police officials.

The IAF confirmed in a statement, “An IAF Jaguar Trainer aircraft met with an accident during a routine training mission… Both pilots sustained fatal injuries in the accident.” There was no damage reported to civilian property.

While investigations are underway, the tragedy has reignited interest in the SEPECAT Jaguar, once a modern deep strike aircraft.

Here's the story of how Jaguar made its way to IAF

Initially, the Indian Air Force wasn’t particularly interested in the Jaguar. Its hopes were pinned on the indigenous HF-24 ‘Marut’, developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). However, after the death of HAL’s chief test pilot in a prototype crash in 1970, it became clear that the Marut wouldn’t meet the IAF’s requirement for a Deep Penetration Strike Aircraft (DPSA). Though the Marut served admirably in the 1971 war, its limitations, mainly in power and avionics, meant the IAF had to look elsewhere. Once the Marut was ruled out, the Jaguar quickly became India’s top choice.

SEPECAT Jaguar was initially ignored

Interestingly, SEPECAT had pitched the Jaguar to India as early as 1968, even before the aircraft’s maiden flight. But the IAF, still scarred from its poor experience with the Folland Gnat (another British jet), showed no enthusiasm. It even turned down a low-cost offer and barely responded during formal presentations by legendary test pilots Jeffrey Quill and Jimmy Dell.

IAF wanted twin engines

During the mid-1970s, other competitors like France’s Mirage F1 and Sweden’s Viggen entered the race. However, the IAF wanted a twin-engine aircraft, ruling out both single-engine options. Britain’s then-Prime Minister James Callaghan had to personally assure India there would be no future arms sanctions, a promise that helped make Jaguar’s entry easy.

After the Emergency period, the new government pushed ahead with the DPSA project. An Indian team visited France, Sweden, and the UK in early 1978. By October that year, the government officially selected the Jaguar. British Aerospace (BAe) had already formed, consolidating several major aviation firms. A deal was signed in April 1979 for around 130 aircraft, including licence production in India and technology transfer.

Arrival of the Jaguar