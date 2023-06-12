'How long will you make us wait': Passengers furious after airlines delay flights amid inclement weather

Airline passengers got furious on Sunday night after they had to wait for hours as several flights were delayed at the Mumbai airport. This happened because the main runway was 'temporarily closed' due to an unpleasant weather warning issued by the authorities.

The delay was made as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted rain and thunderstorms in Maharashtra's capital on Monday, as Cyclone Biparjoy intensified, turning into a highly severe "cyclonic storm," which is expected to make landfall on June 15 on the western coastline.

'Inclement weather: Airlines delayed'

In a tweet by Air India, it stated, "Inclement weather conditions and the temporary closure of Runway 09/27 at the Mumbai airport, in addition to other consequential factors beyond our control have resulted in delays and cancellation of some of our flights. We regret the inconvenience caused to our guests, as we make all effort to minimise the disruptions."

Reacting to the post shared by the airline, a passenger said that Air India has issued a statement stating a delay in flight due to the inclement weather.

How did passengers react?

In a tweet, a passenger said, "There is a flight AI-654 from Visakhapatnam to Mumbai on 11th June at 16.40, but when we reached the airport at 3pm, we received a message that at 3.10 that the flight is rescheduled to 21.35. And now it is rescheduled to 1.30. How long will you make us wait????" @airindia @DGCAIndia @PMOIndia



Flights are delayed. No response from @airindia pic.twitter.com/q3anDlaQ3M — Saikat Nandi (@saikatnandi92) June 11, 2023 × Another user said, "Very big disappointment by @AkasaAir Chaos at gate for Mum- blr flight supposed to start at 10.20pm, now onboarding at 11pm after multiple gate changes. Don't go down like other airlines. Please do course corrections.

Trying to pacify the situation, the airlines regretted the chaos caused.

Air India said in its tweet, "Dear Ma'am, we regret for the hassle. Let us get this checked with the concerned team and get back to you with an update."

IndiGo, on the other hand, responded to the complaints by saying, "…the agony as flight delays are equally troublesome for us. It is only under extremely uncontrollable situations we're compelled to make such changes in the schedule. We look forward to your kind understanding."

Even Akasa Air regretted the inconvenience caused to passengers and said that flight QP 1367 travelling from Mumbai to Bengaluru was delayed due to congestion at the airport.

Cyclone Biparjoy is a powerful tropical storm that formed over the east-central Arabian Sea and is expected to make landfall near the India-Pakistan border.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE