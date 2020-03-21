How Indian states are gearing up for Janta curfew

Less than 24 hours from now, India will be attempting a one-of-a-kind exercise -- a self-imposed voluntary lockdown across the country with 1.3 billion people.

In Maharashtra, the state government has ruled out using the police to enforce the Janta curfew since it's a voluntary exercise.

The 'BEST' bus services and local trains will continue to operate during the curfew. In Bihar, the government has appealed to people to stay indoors. The police will reportedly be deployed at various points -- not to enforce the curfew but to ensure there is no disruption of law and order.

Watch | Health Ministry says Coronavirus cases rise to 269 in India

Tamil Nadu has ordered a suspension of bus services across the state and the Chennai Metro will not operate on Sunday. Some petrol pump owners and hoteliers have also decided to support the curfew and not operate tomorrow. In Gujarat, chief minister Vijay Rupani has offered full support to the Janta curfew. He has appealed to people to stay indoors. Bus services across the state will be scaled back considerably on Sunday.

All restaurants and bars have been ordered to close on Sunday in Karnataka. The shutdown order will apply to liquor stores as well. Only food delivery services will continue to operate while Metro services in the state capital of Bengaluru will be suspended.

The Haryana government has welcomed the Janta curfew and suspend bus services across the state. Starting from midnight section 144 will be imposed in Goa. The government has also decided to bar all mass gatherings. Beaches in goa will remain off-limits throughout the day.

In the national capital Delhi, the government has welcomed the Janta curfew. The Delhi Metro will not operate on Sunday as part of the government's precautionary measures.

In Kerala, the government has asked people to clean their house and surroundings during the curfew. Public transport will be suspended for the day. In India's most populous state of Uttar Pradesh, the government has offered complete support to the Janta curfew. Metro services will remain suspended on Sunday in the state capital Lucknow.