How Delhi's artificial rain plan is a potential solution to pollution crisis

The government of India's National Capital Territory of Delhi on Wednesday (Nov 8) announced its plans to implement artificial rain in the city to tackle the air pollution crisis that the country's National Capital Region is currently reeling under.

This innovative approach, supported by a comprehensive plan submitted by Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur, aims to mitigate pollution levels significantly and improve the overall air quality.

After the meeting that reportedly occurred between the IIT Kanpur and Delhi government ministers, the authorities are actively engaging towards implementing the plan.

The pollution crisis in the Indian capital has reached alarming levels with the Air Quality Index topping above and beyond the Very Poor category, posing health risks to millions of inhabitants in northern India.

Inhaling this toxic air as per the health experts leads to diseases including asthma, bronchitis, and pulmonary disease.

Doctors even say that air pollution can cause heart disease, stroke, and other neurological disorders. The sources of the air pollution vary from vehicular emissions and construction dust to smoke from the farm fires.

Artificial Rain: A novel approach

Artificial rain, induced through a process called cloud seeding, involves the process of stoking precipitation by introducing substances into the atmosphere that act as cloud condensation or ice nuclei.

By doing so, the aim is to enhance rainfall and subsequently clear the air of pollutants, thereby reducing pollution levels in a particular area.

To reflect on the approach, WION spoke to Manindra Agrawal, professor at the computer science and engineering department of IIT Kanpur – who leads the project of inducing artificial rain via cloud seeding.

Agrawal elaborated that IIT Kanpur is in discussion with the Delhi government about how cloud seeding happens and has outlined the necessary steps and methodologies required to execute the cloud seeding process effectively. The expertise and research provided by IIT Kanpur are expected to be instrumental in successfully implementing artificial rain in Delhi.

Delhi Air crisis: Focus on Supreme Court and Union Government's role

The Delhi government is also supposed to engaged with the Supreme Court regarding the artificial rain initiative after the top court asked the government to ensure that pollution levels are reduced in the national capital.

On Friday (Nov 10), the Delhi government plans to provide the court with relevant information and request cooperation from the central government in implementing the innovative solution.

By involving all stakeholders, the government hopes to gather support and resources necessary to combat the pollution crisis effectively.

Artificial rain: Not a first time in the world

This is not the first time that a country has given cloud seeding a trial.

Previously, China fired chemical rods into the sky to bring more rainfall to its dried-up parts.

But the approach is not limited to China either.

The United States, the United Arab Emirates, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Thailand, and Mexico are just some of the countries developing the method.