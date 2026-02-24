/How Bhopal sisters 'lured' young women with job offers to run conversion, sex racket

A shocking case has emerged from Bhopal, where two sisters have been arrested over allegations including rape, coercion, forced religious conversion, and allegedly operating a sex racket under the pretext of offering employment to vulnerable women. The accused, Amreen and Afreen, were arrested along with their associate Chandan Yadav after two women, aged 21 and 32, filed separate complaints at Bagh Sewania police station. Investigators noted striking similarities between the two statements. Meanwhile, three other accused, identified as Bilal, Chanu, and Yasir, are currently on the run.

Police officials revealed that the sisters earlier lived in a slum area in Abbas Nagar but had recently shifted to a luxury property in Sagar Royal Villas. Authorities suspect that the sudden upgrade in lifestyle may have been funded through illegal activities involving the exploitation of young women. According to investigators, the accused allegedly targeted women from financially weaker sections by promising domestic jobs that offered a monthly salary of Rs 10,000, along with accommodation and food. Victims claim they were lured with assurances of a better lifestyle. However, after joining, they allege they were drawn into social gatherings, including parties and pub outings, where they were encouraged, and at times pressured, to interact with affluent men.

Also Read: Major aviation boost for Kashmir as CCEA clears new civil enclave at Srinagar International Airport

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The complainants told police that they were allegedly made to consume alcohol and narcotic substances, including MD drugs. They further claimed that in several instances they were intoxicated against their will and sexually assaulted.

One of the complainants, a beautician from Mungeli district in Chhattisgarh, alleged that she was taken to Ahmedabad in December 2025 under the pretext of work. There, she claimed Yasir sexually assaulted her. She also accused Bilal and Chanu of assaulting her on separate occasions.

The second complainant, a Bhopal resident who worked as a domestic help at Amreen’s residence, alleged that she was raped by Chandan Yadav at a relative’s house in Narayan Nagar after being left there by Amreen. She further claimed she was threatened with dire consequences if she reported the incident. The case has also taken a sensitive turn with allegations of forced religious conversion. As per the FIR, one of the victims stated that Chandan Yadav allegedly told her he had converted to Islam and pressured her to do the same, promising marriage into a “good family.” She claimed she converted under duress and was later compelled to follow religious practices against her will.

During the arrests, police confiscated mobile phones belonging to the accused. Preliminary scrutiny reportedly uncovered WhatsApp groups containing photographs of several young women, raising suspicions of a broader network. Investigators are now examining whether the operation extended beyond Madhya Pradesh, as victims claimed they were transported to Gujarat and Mumbai and introduced to unknown individuals.