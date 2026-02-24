The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the development of a new Civil Enclave at Srinagar International Airport at an estimated cost of Rs 1,677 crore. The project marks a significant milestone in strengthening aviation infrastructure and enhancing connectivity across the Kashmir Valley. In addition to the passenger terminal, the project scope includes the construction of barracks for security personnel.

Operated by the Airports Authority of India within the Budgam Airbase of the Indian Air Force, the airport, designated as an international airport in 2005, is located approximately 12 km from Srinagar city.

Spread over 73.18 acres, the new Civil Enclave will feature a state-of-the-art terminal building covering 71,500 square metres (including 20,659 square metres of existing structure). It is designed to handle 2,900 passengers during peak hours, with an annual capacity of 10 million passengers per annum (MPPA). The expanded apron will provide 15 aircraft parking bays, including one Code E (wide-body) bay—comprising nine existing and six newly proposed bays.

The 3,658 m x 45 m runway will continue to be operated by the Indian Air Force. The project also includes the development of a multi-level car parking facility with capacity for 1,000 cars. Architecturally, the new terminal will seamlessly blend contemporary design with Kashmir’s rich cultural heritage. Traditional elements such as intricate woodwork and locally inspired craftsmanship will be thoughtfully integrated into the structure. At the same time, operational efficiency will be prioritised through streamlined passenger processing areas, spacious lounges, and advanced security and check-in systems.

Sustainability is a cornerstone of the project. Key features include advanced rainwater harvesting systems, optimised natural lighting to reduce energy consumption, and the use of locally sourced, eco-friendly materials to minimize the carbon footprint. The development is targeted to achieve a prestigious 5-star GRIHA rating.

Beyond infrastructure enhancement, the project is expected to significantly boost tourism and economic growth in the region. Improved connectivity will facilitate easier access to iconic attractions such as Dal Lake, Shankaracharya Temple, and the Mughal Gardens. The development is anticipated to generate employment opportunities, stimulate investment, and reinforce Srinagar’s position as a premier tourist and economic destination.