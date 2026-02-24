/J&K police launches ‘Snow Leopard Squad’ to hunt terrorists in high-altitude forests

For the first time, the Jammu and Kashmir Police has raised a specialised high-altitude combat unit named the “Snow Leopard Squad” to counter terrorists who have shifted their operations to dense forests and mountainous terrain across the Union Territory.

The newly formed battalion has been tasked with neutralising terrorists hiding in the higher reaches and snowbound forests of both the Jammu and Kashmir divisions. Officials said the initiative aims to make the rugged mountains and forest belts of the region terror-free.

The first batch of these specially trained commandos has already been deployed in the snow-clad mountains of Baramulla district in north Kashmir. Drawn primarily from the police’s Special Operations Group (SOG), the elite personnel were handpicked from across the Union Territory and underwent over six months of intensive training in the Kashmir Valley and other parts of the country.

The Snow Leopard Squad has been trained to operate in extreme weather and hostile terrain, including sub-zero temperatures dipping to minus 20 degrees Celsius, low-oxygen high-altitude zones, and avalanche-prone areas. In addition to counter-terror operations, the commandos have received specialised training in disaster response, including handling avalanches, landslides and other natural calamities common in mountainous regions. The unit also trained alongside para commandos of the Indian Army to sharpen its combat capabilities.

The formation of the squad comes amid a strategic shift by terrorist groups, who have increasingly abandoned urban centres and taken refuge in dense forests and upper reaches to evade security forces. According to security data, an estimated 100 to 150 terrorists are believed to be hiding in forested areas across Jammu and Kashmir, with nearly 95 per cent reported to be Pakistani-trained infiltrators.