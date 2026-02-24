Google Preferred
NCERT revised Class 8 book slams Britain's lack of apology for 'deeply shameful' Jallianwala Bagh massacre

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Feb 24, 2026, 13:17 IST | Updated: Feb 24, 2026, 13:17 IST
Class 8 NCERT revision highlights lack of British apology for Jallianwala Bagh Photograph: (Combination created using images from Wikimedia Commons)

Story highlights

NCERT’s revised Class 8 textbook calls the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre a “deeply shameful” chapter and notes Britain has still not formally apologised, despite past requests. All you need to know.

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) in its latest edition of Class 8 social science textbook has slammed the British government for holding out on an apology for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre 1919. These updates are part of the new National Education Policy (NEP) and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCFSE) 2023.

Why hasn't the UK apologised for this 'deeply shameful event in British history'?

The newly updated textbook 'Exploring Society: India and Beyond Part 2' in a chapter titled 'India's Long Road to Independence,' covers the freedom fight - from the 1857 revolt, up to the 1947 partition of India-Pakistan. It also mentions the Partition of Bengal.

Also read | NCERT flags judicial corruption, over 53 million pending cases in Class 8 book

Describing the massacre which claimed over 1,000 lives as a "deeply shameful event in British history" the book which adds new perspective to India's fight for freedom, notes that despite multiple requests the British have not apologised for the atrocity. The previous edition of the book did not mention any requests for an apology.

The devastating death toll of Jallianwala Bagh massacre

On April 13, 1919, Brigadier-General Reginald Dyer ordered his troops to fire at thousands of people who had gathered to protest against the Rowlatt Act at the annual Baisakhi fair. It is estimated that firing inside the crowded, enclosed area continued straight for 10 minutes, especially targeting the exits.

Also read | NCERT revises Class 8 book, says Cong accepted Partition as 'only way forward'

According to a British government inquiry, 379 people were killed, while approximately 1,200 were wounded in the brutal carnage. However, these figures have long been considered a significant underestimation. Reports, including one by a committee headed by Madan Mohan Malviya, estimated the death toll to be over 1,000–1,500. While in 2019, Britain expressed deep "regret" for the bloodbath, the nation is yet to formally tender an apology.

