Houseboat, a floating marvel of Kashmir valley faces trouble

The famous houseboat industry in Kashmir valley is struggling to stay afloat, courtesy COVID-19 pandemic. However, is hopeful of brighter days. For almost a year now, most of them haven't earned anything but are welcoming tourists.

In the 19th century when the valley was bustling with foreign tourists, mainly English, inhabitants living in boats started building floating houses which were later called houseboats. Since then, these houseboats have become a jewel of Srinagar and framed Dal lake.

Several of them are named after countries such as New Zeland, Chicago, Paris, while others are named in honor of their early and favorite guests. Many European travelers would stay in these houseboats for months, usually on their longish holidays.

Tariq Ahmad is the owner of a houseboat called 'Hollywood'. He has been into houseboat business from his youth but has had a difficult time in managing daily life for a year now. He blames visitation advisories and situation in the valley for the loss, but he hopes the future will be brighter.

“During the worst of times, we would have tourists here. Police have said that Srinagar city is militancy free, but the question is why aren't the tourists coming? Coronavirus has become part of our life. We welcome tourists, everyone will have to follow guidelines,” said Tariq.

However, Tariq hasn't given up. He has kept his houseboat ready to welcome tourists. Due to the high maintenance cost, one of his two houseboats is shut. Usually, he would have high occupancy in July.

Houseboat owners now want some relief from the government as the sector generates a lot of local employment.

These houseboats are made from cedar pine wood; the carved interiors would steal your heart with a mesmerizing view of the Himalayan mountain range and world-famous Dal lake. These incredibly beautiful houseboats along the Dal lake are now getting ready to witness the hustle and bustle again.