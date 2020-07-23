J&K police carries out awareness rallies on COVID-19; lockdown reimposed

Amid growing cases of Coronavirus in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the local police have started holding awareness road rallies in different districts highlighting the importance of the ongoing lockdown.

In the frontier district of Kupwara, a team of policemen led by district superintendent walked streets amid lockdown. The cops were seen carrying placards which highlighted the importance of wearing face masks and staying indoors.

Also read| J&K: Administration orders complete lockdown in red zones after spike in COVID cases

A fresh lockdown has been reimposed in the Kashmir division after growing cases in most of the districts.

“We have to make this lockdown successful while highlighting the guidelines and SOPs laid by the administration. To enforce this lockdown, we took out this route march,” said Ambarkar Shriram Dinkar, SSP Kupwara.

A similar rally was also held in the Ganderbal district by the police. The focus of this rally was to make the masses aware of the use of masks, the importance of social distancing, and strict observance of lockdown.