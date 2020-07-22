J&K: Administration orders complete lockdown in red zones after spike in COVID cases

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has ordered to impose complete lockdown in all red districts of Kashmir division from the evening after a continuous spike in the number of CoronaVirus positive cases.

In a statement by the information department of the government, it said “complete lockdown in all Red districts (excluding Bandipora) of Kmr Div (Kashmir Division) from today evening till 6 am on 27-7-2020.”

It also says that agriculture and horticulture and construction activities will continue as per DMRR guidelines and movement of good carriers, LPG & Oil tankers will continue without any hassle.

Also read: A local daily in J&K surprises readers with face masks as cases rise

Earlier, the district administration Srinagar thought its official handle has tweeted about the COVID-19 situation which has reached a point where hospitals are running out of space.

Yesterday, J&K crosses the 15 thousand mark with Srinagar, the summer capital, showing the upward trend with the highest cases in all 20 districts of the union territory.

Also read: J&K joins 'Boycott China' campaign

The administration also canceled the annual Amarnath pilgrimage in wake of spike in COVID cases but said the shrine board will continue to live telecasts morning prayers for the devotees.

Meanwhile, district magistrate Srinagar has said all non-local laborers will be allowed into Srinagar after testing negative for COVID-19. People have been concerned about the incoming non-local laborers in wake of Coronavirus.