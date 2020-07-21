A local daily in J&K surprises readers with face masks as cases rise

At a time when Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a rise in the number of Coronavirus positive cases, a local Urdu daily while giving out a positive message by surprised its readers by attaching a mask with the newspaper.

There were fresh restrictions in the city and other districts as curve started showing an upward trend, largely because many people were seen without masks and social distancing norms.

Also read: J&K joins 'Boycott China' campaign

While different agencies have launched awareness campaigns in Kashmir, the move by the newspaper is being hailed by one and all. An editorial message on the front page carried a packed surgical mask with a message 'mask ka istemal zaroori hai' which translates to “a mask is important."

The editor of the Daily Roshni says that it was important to give out such message. "It is aimed at making people understand the importance of mask," he said.

Also read: Supreme Court refuses to entertain plea against 100 per cent domicile quota in J&K

On social media, people appreciated the move while tagging some leading national dailies to follow the same pattern in order to create awareness. "These masks cost around 10 Indian rupees and newspaper only costs 2 rupees, so this tells you the goal of the owner is to send out a large message," said Yasir, a resident of Srinagar.