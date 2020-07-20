J&K joins 'Boycott China' campaign

People in Jammu and Kashmir have now joined the campaign to `Boycott Chinese products` and adopt `Made in India` products after the Galwan incident last month.



In Kashmir, people don `Boycott China` face masks as a mark of protest against China`s expansionist policies.As a part of the campaign, they also carry banners saying `let`s use Indian products,` `let`s Boycott China` and `let`s build our nation`.

Similarly, in the Jammu region people came out in the streets to support the `Boycott China` drive, calling it a great initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi."China is a country, which has always cheated and backstabbed us. As per the direction of our government, we need to boycott all Chinese apps and other products. We should buy Make in India products," Pritam Singh, local Corporator in Jammu, told ANI.



Echoing the sentiments, Surinder Mahajan, president of Jammu`s Rughnath Bazaar, said, "Boycott Chinese products is a good campaign. China has always backstabbed us. This country is not for friendship but boycott. All traders in India are boycotting Chinese products. We need to put more restrictions in Chinese products so that it will hurt it economically."

"We need to adopt local products and boycott all Chinese items to teach it a lesson," he added.The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), an apex body representing seven crore traders, recently condemned the escalating tensions between the two countries on the border and launched a flagship campaign "Bhartiya Samaan, Hamara Abhimaan" to boycott Chinese goods.



The CAIT issued a list of 500 items to be boycotted from categories like FMCG products, consumer durables, toys, finished fabrics, textiles, builder hardware, footwear and apparel among others.The body has appealed to Indian manufacturers to take full benefit of the boycott movement and make their products known to the world.